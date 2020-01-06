BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. 4,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,398. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

