BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

MYF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,526. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

