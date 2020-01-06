Block Array Reaches Market Cap of $9,952.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Block Array has a total market cap of $9,952.00 and $1,156.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.05986481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Block Array

ARY is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

