Blockburn (BURN) Market Cap Reaches $150,355.00

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Blockburn token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002410 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Blockburn has a total market cap of $150,355.00 and $123,265.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockburn

BURN is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,922,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,949 tokens. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io

Buying and Selling Blockburn

Blockburn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockburn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

