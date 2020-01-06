BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $2,327.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

