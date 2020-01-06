BP (LON:BP) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about BP (LON:BP) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BP stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 494.05 ($6.50). 42,354,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 483.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Main First Bank assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut their price target on BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.31 ($8.09).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 188 shares of company stock worth $93,042.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

