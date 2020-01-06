Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given $14.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.46. 55,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,864. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

