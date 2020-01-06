Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.27. 468,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,314. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

