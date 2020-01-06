Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,792. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

