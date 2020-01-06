Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.60. 16,303,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,195,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.91 and a 1-year high of $212.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

