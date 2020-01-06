Brokerages Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

KR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,766. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Kroger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Kroger by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

