Brokerages Expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.25 Million

Analysts predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce sales of $671.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.50 million. California Resources reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

California Resources stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 5,862,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. California Resources has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 4.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 139.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.