Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 2,012,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

