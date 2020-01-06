Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post sales of $122.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $119.40 million. First Merchants reported sales of $107.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $446.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.70 million to $456.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $493.05 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $507.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 132,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

