Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $19.94

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of HP by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 5,421,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,431. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

