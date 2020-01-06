Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.36.

BIP opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,688,000 after buying an additional 167,694 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,259,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,640,000 after buying an additional 164,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,801,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,828,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

