BTIG Research Raises Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $75.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.10.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.