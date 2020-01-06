Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,931,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after acquiring an additional 828,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 807,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 908.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 800,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 720,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

