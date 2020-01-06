BZEdge Trading Up 16.2% This Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $375,648.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00190545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01522906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00122598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

