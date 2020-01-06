Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Shares Down 4.4%

Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 10,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59.

About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

