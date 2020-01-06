Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

Shares of CPTA opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. This is an increase from Capitala Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 119.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $1,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

