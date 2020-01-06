Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at $8,186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.