Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.54.
NYSE:CPRI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at $8,186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
