Carebit (CARE) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $10,991.00 and $38.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carebit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008746 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005864 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 148,134,687 coins and its circulating supply is 143,741,607 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.