Caspian (CSP) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $142,774.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.06069998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036559 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

