Catex Token Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $376,893.00 and $2,184.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.