CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on CDW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.25.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $22,129,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,702 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,423,000 after acquiring an additional 875,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 613.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 365,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,581,000 after acquiring an additional 313,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.