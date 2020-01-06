CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from growth across all the end markets with strength in particularly small business, government and healthcare is a key driver. Strength in corporate and government end markets is aided by the device refresh cycle. Moreover, the buyout of Scalar Decisions is boosting growth in Canada. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind as well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, high debt load, currency headwind and intensifying competition are concerns. Further, declines in both enterprise storage and servers might dampen data center hardware growth. Moreover, the passage of Window's 10 replacement cycle might mar the company’s prospects.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.25.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $144.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $14,885,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $15,146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 168.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

