Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.72). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 89,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.