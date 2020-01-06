Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.26 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Centrality has a market cap of $82.26 million and $221,685.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00190701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.01499233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

