Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,010.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $890.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $815.03.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $865.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $813.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.38. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $441.28 and a fifty-two week high of $870.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,109,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after buying an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

