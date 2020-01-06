Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Receives $158.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.10.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company.

CB traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a one year low of $125.48 and a one year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

