CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CIT opened at $45.29 on Friday. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CIT Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 909,510 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CIT Group by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CIT Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

