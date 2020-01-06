Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $305,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.67. 17,610,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

