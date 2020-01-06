Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.28.

CMA opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

