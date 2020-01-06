Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

FIX opened at $49.18 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $121,925.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 430,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

