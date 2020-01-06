Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESXB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 12,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

