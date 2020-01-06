Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESXB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 12,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.21.
Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.
Community Bankers Trust Company Profile
Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.
