Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 100,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,905,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

