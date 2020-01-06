Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.11, approximately 160,680 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 109,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Continental Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

