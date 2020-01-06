Contrasting Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Cambium Networks (NYSE:CMBM)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cambium Networks and Maxar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $2.14 billion 0.49 -$1.26 billion ($2.90) -6.04

Cambium Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cambium Networks and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Maxar Technologies 1 6 1 0 2.00

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.23%. Maxar Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential downside of 23.66%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies -45.15% -20.76% -2.73%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Maxar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers spacecraft and subsystems to the U.S. and Canadian government, and other customers for scientific research and development missions, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

