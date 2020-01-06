Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $60,684.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market capitalization of $60,684.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00689139 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00036704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00241490 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.