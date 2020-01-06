Critical Review: Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and CEMIG (OTCMKTS:CIG)

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel S.p.A. ADS 6.36% 10.27% 2.94% CEMIG 17.24% 31.98% 9.30%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25 CEMIG 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and CEMIG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.91 $5.66 billion N/A N/A CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.83 $476.61 million N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than CEMIG.

Dividends

Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Volatility & Risk

Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEMIG beats Enel S.p.A. ADS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.