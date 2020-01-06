Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Hits $588,327.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $588,327.00 and $3,607.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003410 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00450636 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,450,618 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,787 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

