Cryptonite Reaches Market Cap of $53,386.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $53,386.00 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,526.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.01845642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.03108270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00589397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00732926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00067557 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00415965 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

