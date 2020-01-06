CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $4,646.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 83,129,281 coins and its circulating supply is 79,129,281 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

