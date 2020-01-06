Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of DARE opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

