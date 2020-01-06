Data Transaction Token (XD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $88,324.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX and Bitinka. In the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00190701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.01499233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network . Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bitinka and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.