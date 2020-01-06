Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to announce $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.37.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 11.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 1,580,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,525. Delek US has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

