Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 962,473 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 152,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

