Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Achieves Market Cap of $565,253.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $565,253.00 and $42.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00731270 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003438 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

