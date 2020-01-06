DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $62,912.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00738078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,805,480 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.